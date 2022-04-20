    Menu
    Amazon to sell new Kindle with rechargeable protective case

    April20/ 2022


    Amazon is set to release a higher-end Kindle version with a rechargeable protective case for a better battery life, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The online retailer is also developing a solar-charged Kindle case, the Journal reported, citing another source. Amazon declined to comment. The company�s chief executive tweeted on Monday that the latest version of the reading device is ready and details could be expected next week.

