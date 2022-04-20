Amazon Prime Video shares first look poster of Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe Into The Shadows'

New Delhi: Online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Thursday shared the first look poster of Abhishek Bachchan's debut web series 'Breathe Into The Shadows.'

The poster features the 'Banty Aur Babli' actor as seated on a chair in a dark room with a slight tint of light entering from a shaft.

Bachchan is seen holding a piece of paper which had a person's picture and 'missing' written over it.

'A father's love can save a life...or take one,' read the text on the poster.

Bachchan also shared the first look poster on his social media and wrote, "Come back Siya. #BreatheIntoTheShadows."

Created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the web series has actors including Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher in significant roles.

The series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 10.

Moreover, Bachchan is all set to complete 20 years in the Bollywood industry by the end of this month.(ANI)