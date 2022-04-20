Amazon India adds 'tens of thousands' of delivery partners

New Delhi: Giving a major boost to its delivery network, Amazon India said on Monday that it has added tens of thousands of delivery partners to the network to serve the rising customer demand for the festive season.

The company has added close to 200 delivery stations across the country to further its direct reach, including in many northeastern towns such as Champhai, Kolasib, Lumding and Mokokchung.

"The recent expansion of our delivery programmes has collectively furthered Amazon India's goal to improve reach and provide a fast, safe and more seamless e-commerce experience ahead of the festive season," Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Operations, Amazon India, said in a statement.

"Our goal is to ensure customers across the country are able to get what they desire this festive season from the comfort of their home, while prioritising the safety of both our customers and delivery partners."

The company has also strengthened its delivery programs as well with its flagship "I Have Space" (IHS) programme, now comprising more than 28,000 neighbourhood and kirana stores in close to 350 cities.

Under the "I Have Space" programme, Amazon India partners with local store owners to deliver products to customers within a two to four kilometres radius of their store, allowing them to supplement their regular income and generate more footfalls in their stores.

The company has also nearly doubled the reach of the Amazon Flex programme in the last four months, to now serve 65 cities in India.

The programme allows delivery partners to work according to their own schedules and earn supplemental income between Rs 120 - Rs 140 per hour, delivering Amazon packages.

