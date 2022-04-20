Amazon didn't disclose it has control rights in FRL via FCL investment

New Delhi: In the Jeff Bezos vs Mukesh Ambani battle royale for the Indian retail market, which is now also evolving into a 'videshi vs swadeshi' battle, questions are being raised by corporate watchers.

Eight absolutely unknown facts are emerging in the Bezos vs Ambani battle.

1. Has Amazon's Jeff Bezos disclosed all of the Amazon-Future agreements to Future Retail Ltd (FRL) shareholders?

To this, corporate watchers say no. Bezos has invested 49 per cent in Future Coupons Ltd (FCL), a promoter company of FRL. 51 per cent of FCL is held by Kishore Biyani, an Indian resident. FCL, in turn, has 9.82 per cent holding in FRL.

It looks as though that FCL is controlled by Biyani with his holding of 51 per cent. This is a requirement under India's FDI Regulations.

Bezos cannot hold directly even one share in FRL. On the face of it, he seems to be in compliance with FDI Regulations. But, the reality is different.

In a two-tier structure, Bezos has taken control of FRL, which is prohibited under FDI Regulations:

(i) Tier 1 is a shareholders' agreement between FRL, FCL and other promoters of FRL – in terms of this agreement, without FCL's consent, FRL cannot transfer its assets or business to any third party and its board cannot even consider such a proposal.

(ii) Tier 2 is a shareholders' agreement between FCL, Amazon and other promoters of FRL – in terms of this agreement, Bezos has taken over the rights of FCL under the FRL shareholders' agreement.

(iii) Thus, effectively Bezos controls FRL.

The Future Retail shareholders agreement and the Future Coupons shareholders agreement have never been disclosed to any Indian regulator.—IANS