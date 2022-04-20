Amazon Alexa can now translate Hindi to English and English to Hindi with the same command

New Delhi: After adding multilingual support for Alexa last month, Amazon has rolled out the ability for its Echo smart speakers to now perform live translation between two different languages in real-time.

Alexa can now do live translations in English, Spanish, German, French, Hindi, Italian and Brazilian Portuguese, starting with the users in the US.

To use Live Translation, issue a voice command like "Alexa, translate French" to get started with translating between English and French.

"When you hear the beep, you can speak in either language.

"Alexa will then automatically detect the language being spoken and translate each side of the conversation. On Echo Show devices, you can also see the translation in addition to hearing it," TechCrunch reported on Monday.

Amazon has modified Alexa to better handle natural pauses in conversations.

Last month, Amazon added new capabilities in its Alexa virtual assistant that now speaks in more languages.

Earlier, Alexa was able to respond in two languages as it received the ability to automatically respond to English and other languages last year.

Amazon has also enabled Alexa to proactively act on human hunches without customers needing to ask.

"If you are a smart light, plug, or switch manufacturer, Alexa will automatically support Hunches for your devices using your existing Smart Home Skill API integration," the company said.



—IANS