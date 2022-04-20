Amartya Sen Now Kneels Down To Mamata 'Mom' Banerjee

New Delhi (The Hawk): BJP's (unwitty) loss of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen + his film actress daughter Nandana Sen is Mamata Banerjee headed Trinamool Congress gain as world-shaking USA based Amartya Sen has unconditionally obsequiously kneeled down to "more than Didi" Ma(ma) Mamata Banerjee and virtually pleaded to her to save him from the BJP-clutches of fully scandalising, defaming, disparaging him of indulging in cognizable 420 just because he made a volte face of not campaigning for that party for the coming assembly elections in the state of West bengal unlike before when he had agreed to campaign for them as they then had evinced themselves as 100% secular and for West Bengal ethos, by West Bengal, of West Bengal and later changed like a turn coat chameleon and did not notify Sen about it. When he came to know of it when directed by the BJP mandarins to "observe", "comply with" the party lines, he straightaway refused and faced the the party's brunt of charging him of 420 in getting a fullfledged prime plot in Shanti Niketan hiding his real identity etc.

Calling the-spade-the-spade specialist Mamata Banerjee has adopted the case of Sen (he has even assured/promised her that he would campaign for TMC in the coming elections for West Bengal Government and he will be accompanied by his film star daughter Nandana who already is slicking Mamata, her mandarins, her MP-nephew Abhishek Banerjee) and has gone public saying that Amartya Sen is a victim of jealousy and is being witch hunted on false charges without any evidence.

Along with him innumerable others were allotted lands in same area in Shanti Niketan but others are not being hounded so why he alone?At the time of writing, there has been no response/reaction from the BJP, its ubquitous, all-purpose, all-knowledged West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh for reasons best known only to him is maintaining a uncharacteristic silence/mum even at the risk of attracting deeper criticisms from Mamata Banerjee on Sen-issue about which she already reportedly has collected series of documents on how the BJP bigwigs all through the country have misused their records and have got numerous plots in prime lands misappropriately alloted in their names in UP, MP, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, many areas of West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana etc. The moment Ghosh and company talk on anti-Amartya Sen and his land scandal, Mamata Banerjee will instantly take out the records of the BJP members, names of whom reach upto the topmost level. It is only obvious that as soon as Ghosh got whiff of its thru his spies in the TMC, he winded up his campaign against Amartya Sen but the fact is, the latter is out of his cache. Ghosh could not keep Sen in his "cage" and the latter has fflown out but if only Ghosh would be tactful, he could have persuaded Sen to be with the BJP as before. But it is not so…BJP's loss is surely MamataDidi's gratuitous gain. Also, current super-duper hit Nandana.