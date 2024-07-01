Amarnath Yatra: Anantnag Police rescue Amarnath pilgrims and facilitate medical evacuation

Additionally, Anantnag Police arranged the medical evacuation of Mukhtar Ahmad Magray, a pony walla, and ensured timely treatment.

Srinagar: The Anantnag Police came to the aid of a group of Amarnath pilgrims who were struggling to continue their journey due to high altitudes on Monday.

The police personnel carried the ailing yatris (pilgrims) on their shoulders, ensuring their safety and well-being.

They also carried their luggage, easing their burden and enabling them to complete their journey without further distress.

Additionally, Anantnag Police facilitated the medical evacuation of Mukhtar Ahmad Magray, a pony walla from Ainu Brai Aishmuqam, who fell unconscious at Sheshnag. He was initially admitted to the Base Hospital Sheshnag, where doctors referred him to NTPHC Hospital Pahalgam for further treatment.

Anantnag Police promptly arranged for his airlift to Pahalgam, ensuring he received timely medical attention.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, another batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims left the Pantha Chowk Srinagar base camp amid heightened security measures.

Earlier on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi inaugurated a langar at the Baltal Yatra Base Camp. Yatris stayed at the camp for rest, where the J-K Waqf Board Chairperson inaugurated the langar (feast) and addressed the gathering.

"At Baltal this evening: Welcomed Amarnath Ji Yatris & inaugurated a Langer Bhandara at the base camp. Addressed an impressive gathering of Yatris & eminent citizens at a grand reception event," she posted on X.

In another news, a van carrying Amarnath pilgrims met with an accident near Chandanwari in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, leaving at least two persons injured, officials said on Sunday.

"Today, a van carrying Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris met with an accident near Chandanwari. The pilgrims sustained serious head injuries & were promptly evacuated by the #BSF QRT (Quick Response Team) to a nearby hospital," the Border Security Force (BSF) said in a post on X.

Though the BSF did not mention the number of people injured in the accident, visuals showed two of the pilgrims, including a woman, admitted to the hospital.

—ANI