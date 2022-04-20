Amarnath Mishra Attacks Sri Sri; Lodges Police Complaint Against Nadvi

Lucknow: In a turn of events which has gone murkier, Amarnath Mishra, a Hindu leader who was reportedly in talks with the Muslim leaders on behalf of Art of Living (AOL) founder Sri Sri Ravishankar to resolve the Ayodhya issue, has turned hostile and accused the spiritual guru of ''using him''.

On Thursday, Mr Mishra lodged a police complaint against expelled AIMPLB member Maulana Salman Nadvi for attempting to ditch the Hindu sentiments and demanding land, money and Rajya Sabha seat.

Talking to UNI here on Thursday, Mr Mishra, the president of Ayodhya Sadbhavna Samnvyay Maha Samiti, claimed that Sri Sri does not have any support from VHP or RSS to mediate into the Ayodhya issue.

The Hindu leader said he was working with Sri Sri and even went to Bengaluru, but lamented that since Sri Sri could not give a proposal on behalf of AOL, he used him. On Sri Sri distancing himself from him, Mr Mishra claimed that no one is supporting Sri Sri. "Neither the VHP nor RSS is supporting the Art of Living Guru on Ayodhya and he is alone." The statement comes after Sri Sri announced that he will go to Ayodhya on February 20 to meet with the Muslim and Hindu leaders for second round of talks.

Sri Sri had visited Ayodhya in November last after meeting UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Meanwhile, Mr Mishra has filed a police complaint against Nadvi at the Hassanganj police station in Lucknow demanding a probe into the charges against the Maulana for demanding Rs 2,500 crore and a Rajya Sabha seat for convincing the Muslim clerics to leave the disputed land at Ayodhya for Ram temple. In his two-page complaint, Mishra, said that he had met Maulana on February 5 at the Nadwa college to hand him over a proposal from the Hindu side, which he promised to place before the executive meeting of the AIMPLB held in Hyderabad. "I went to the Nadwa college after he asked me to come there on my mobile phone," he said. But instead of placing the proposal before the AIMPLB meeting, the Maulana handed the proposal to Sri Sri. During talks with the Maulana, Mr Mishra said he demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath should assure him 200 acres of land and Rs 2,500 crore for construction of a university and a mosque in Ayodhya. Besides, he asked for a RS berth. However, police said that they have received an application from Mishra but they are yet to initiate any probe so far. UNI