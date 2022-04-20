Amarinder stages protest in Delhi

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, along with several MLAs, on Wednesday visited Rajghat here, as a sign to protest against the Centre who he blamed for showing "step-motherly" treatment to his state.

The protest was also held to bring light to the working of the Punjab Governor, who, according to Capt Amarinder, has still not forwarded the Punjab Amendment Bills to the President even weeks after unanimous passage of the bills in Vidhan Sabha.

"The Governor has no role to play in this and he should have sent the Bills to the President by now. He [Governor] is a mere post-box in such matters. Why has he not forwarded the Bills till now?" the Chief Minister questioned while interacting to mediapersons at Rajghat.

Punjab Assembly has recently passed bills to make new farm laws enacted by the Centre, ineffective in the state.Capt Amarinder also brought to notice another Bill--Punjab State Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) Amendment Bill, 2019--which according to him, is again lying in Governor V P Singh Badnore office.

The chief minister claimed that President Ram Nath Kovind had declined to give him and other Punjab legislators time to draw his attention to their grave concerns.

"He is the head of the nation and we wanted to tell him about the situation in Punjab and hoped that he would talk to the central government," said Captain Amarinder.

—UNI