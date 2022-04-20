Amarinder Singh to meet party panel over factionalism in Punjab Congress: Harish Rawat

New Delhi: Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday informed that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will appear before the party's three-member panel formed by Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi to resolve factionalism in Punjab Congress by Thursday evening or Friday morning in Delhi.

"Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will meet the party's three-member panel, formed to resolve factionalism in Punjab Congress, either in the evening of June 3 or in the morning of June 4 in Delhi," Rawat said.

Rawat along with Mallikarjun Kharge and JP Aggarwal are the member of the panel formed to resolve the widening differences between its leaders - Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu has already appeared before the panel on Tuesday and maintained his sharp stance and said that he has conveyed the truth of Punjab to the high command in a "loud voice".

Speaking to the media personnel Sidhu said, "I have come at the call of the high command. Whatever he asked in the interest of the party made him aware. I have conveyed the voice of the people of Punjab which are coming tearing the ground. I have come to bring out the voice of grassroots in Punjab. My stand was, is and will be the same. The democratic power of the people of Punjab, the power of tax should go back to those people. I have come by publishing the truth. Truth is tortured, not defeated."

Apart from Sidhu, on Tuesday, one of the big names was MLA Pargat Singh who spoke in front of the panel. Pargat said, "Yesterday and today many MLAs have complained about the Captain in front of the panel."

Sidhu is the biggest name among the leaders who raised their voice against the Captain, so from a distance, this dispute appears to be Captain against Sidhu, but in reality, it is the election promises of Amarinder Singh versus Congress which were not fulfilled. The biggest issue among them is the issue of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib. Congress leaders feel that if concrete action is not taken in this matter, then Congress will suffer a huge loss in the elections.

Punjab Chief Minister also has the responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Captain's opponents accuse him of being close to Sukhbir Singh Badal and not taking any action against him for that reason.

Now, eight months before the election, the demand to replace Captain is gaining momentum. The Congress leadership has formed a committee to stop the rebellion, but the challenge before the committee is very complex. The most complicated thing is that this dispute is not limited only to the tussle between Captain and Sidhu.

In two days, a panel set up by Sonia Gandhi has met more than 50 Punjab MLAs in Delhi. Some have spoken of unity and discipline in the party, while some leaders have demanded the change. (ANI)