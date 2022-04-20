Amar Singh Threatens Defamation Case Against BJP Leader

Azamgarh: Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh today said he will file a defamation case against the BJP leader who complained to police that the Rajya Sabha member "smiled" at a derogatory comment made by an unidentified person against the Prime Minister and his family.

"I will come to Azamgarh soon and file a defamation case against those who filed a complaint (based on which the FIR was registered) against me as well as the police officials behind it," he told PTI on phone.

"I will take this fight from Azamgarh up to the Supreme Court," he said, adding that when he himself had filed a complaint with the Delhi Police the very second day, how can he be a party to the derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister.

State BJP spokesman I P Singh had on Tuesday filed a complaint in City Kotwali based on which an FIR was registered against Amar Singh and another person under Section 66 of the IT Act, which provides for punishment for sending offensive messages through communication services, and 506 of the IPC (criminal intimidation).

I P Singh had said he received a video going viral on social media in which Amar Singh is seen smiling at a derogatory comment being made by an unidentified person against the Prime Minister and his family.

Amar Singh had condemned the incident and said it had taken place outside a hotel in Chanakyapuri police station area of New Delhi on November 8. He said as he was waiting for a vehicle outside the hotel, an unidentified person came over to him for taking a selfie and made derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister and the video went viral the very next day.

Amar Singh had said he himself filed a complaint with police and thereafter, an FIR was registered against the unidentified person on November 10. So there is no relevance of the FIR by I P Singh, he had said.



