Amar Singh Meets Yogi, Triggers Speculation Of Joining BJP

Lucknow: Veteran politician Amar Singh today met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here today, triggering speculation in political circles that he might be planning to join the BJP.

Though the meeting was confirmed by official sources, it was not immediately known what transpired between them.

Rumour is already rife that Singh, who was a Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party but was expelled from the Akhilesh Yadav-led outfit last year, has been toying with the idea of embracing the saffron party.

Singh recently said that he was not averse to joining the BJP, but he hadn't got any invite from it, nor had he applied to it. "The BJP is a very big political party. I won't say that I will not join the BJP if I get a chance, but who is giving me the chance? I haven't sent them any request letter either," Singh had said. PTI