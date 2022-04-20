Amar Advocates Early Construction Of Ram Temple

Faizabad: Controversial politician and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh on Sunday advocated construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya at the earliest and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for their contribution to the country.

"A grand temple of Lord Ram will be constructed in Ayodhya as BJP will get all its credit in the future elections," he further added.

"I can say that no one can defeat Narendra Modi now. In Gujarat, too, Bharatiya Janta Party will get a landslide victory," he said. Singh, who was here to attend a meeting of his Purvanchal regional party, said that Modi had made Gujarat one of the most developed states in the country and people will not forget to give their support to the BJP in return. Talking about Yogi Adityanath's good governance, he said that the BJP government in UP was doing excellent and the development schemes had started changing the scenario in a short span of nine months. UNI