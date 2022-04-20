Amala Paul To Play Parveen Babi In Web Series Produced By Bhatts!

Mumbai: Unconfirmed reports state southern actress Amala Paul is all set to star as seventies Bollywood star Parveen Babi in a biographical web series to be produced by Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt''s banner Vishesh Films.

In December 2019, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt announced his debut in the digital space with a yet-untitled "dramatic web-series" based on the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a top actress of the seventies.

Speculations went rife that Bhatt was aiming to make a series based on his rumoured romance with Babi.

The buzz now is that the show has found its leading lady.

According to rumours, modalities are being worked out with Amala in order to take the show on floors.

Rumour has it that her character draws references from the late Parveen Babi''s life, who has earlier inspired the Bollywood film "Woh Lamhe" in 2006. That film, also produced by the Bhatts, starred Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja. --IANS



