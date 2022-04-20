Always wanted to work with Allu Arjun: Pooja Hegde

CHENNAI: Actress Pooja Hegde, who has commenced work on upcoming Telugu film "Duvvada Jagannadham", says she has been looking forward to an opportunity to work with co-star Allu Arjun for a long time.







Last seen on screen in Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Mohenjo Daro", Pooja is very excited about "Duvvada Jagannadham", which is being helmed by Harish Shankar.





"My fans on social media are very active. When I was working on 'Mohenjo Daro', they kept telling me, please do a Telugu film soon. I realised I missed my Telugu fans. All this got me really excited when 'Duvvada Jagannadham' was offered and it came to me at the right time," she said.





Calling it a "fun" film, she said it was important for her to do a "light-hearted entertainer" after a magnum opus like "Mohenjo Daro".





"I have always wanted to work with Allu Arjun, and this project had everything I was looking for. Although I can't talk about my character, I Am confident that it will be very different from anything I have done so far in Telugu filmdom," she added.





Asked if she is keen to match steps with Arjun, who is a terrific dancer, Pooja said: "I'm looking forward to working with him in general. I never really got to dance in my Telugu films, so I'm hoping there's scope for dancing in this project."





Talking about "Mohenjo Daro", which failed to click at the box office, she said the failure didn't upset her.





"I want to be a part of films that does well. But the fate of a film is never in our control. Personally, I was more concerned about how I was going to be analyzed as it was my debut, and whether I was going to be appreciated for my performance or not," she said.





She breathed a sigh of relief when her performance was well-received.





"People appreciated how I looked and some even wished I had a lengthier role, which only means that they liked my performance and wanted to see more of me," she said.





IANS