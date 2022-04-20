Always Help The Poor And Needy: Mamta Vaishy

Chandpur (Bijnor): The monthly meeting of Innerwheel Club, Chandpur, dist Bijnor was organized at Shilpa Mittal's residence on Thursday evening. Mrs Neeru Gupta, the senior member of the Club told the club officials that they are the members of the world's greatest club of women. She explained in detail about the world level activities of the institution. A quiz was played in the meeting that enhanced the knowledge of all members through question answer method. All members participated in the quiz with enthusiasm and curiosity.The speakers said that we feel proud that we are the members of the largest social service organization of the world.The club President, Mrs Mamta, Vaishy said that Inner wheel Club look forward to service for all classes at all times. She appreciated the slogan of the club "Always ready to help the needy." In the meeting Mrs. Mamta Vaishya, Namita Rani, Poonam Rani, Anshul Bharti Agarwal, Reshu Kumari, Anju Tyagi, Neelam Chaudhary, Seema, Varnika, Vinita, Nidhi Shilpa, Piransa Bassi, Bhavana, Neelam Gupta, Pooja, Neetu Leena, Bharti Singh and Poonam Rani expressed their thoughts and feelings about social service.