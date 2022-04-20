Alumni To Mentor Lucknow University Students

Lucknow: The alumni of Lucknow University, who are experts in different fields, will now mentor the students.

Around 1,000 former students have expressed their wish to get registered on the alumni portal that was set up in the university''s centenary year.

The alumni will get an opportunity to be LU''s adjunct or part-time professors who will guide, teach and help students in getting placed in various sectors.

The list of former students who have expressed interest in giving back to their alma mater by way of sharing knowledge includes many who are acclaimed in their respective fields. Coordinator of the portal, Prof Nishi Pandey, said, "Be it our former students who are faculty in IITs and IIMs or scientists based abroad, all will get connected to the university via the alumni portal. This portal will have various sections for both, former students and retired teachers, who want to help their alma mater and institution to nurture students." She said that the portal will be revamped further so that adjunct professors can volunteer to teach students, or share industry and market trends, give them the opportunity to work in their organization or provide internships.

The alumni can either guide and mentor students online or visit the campus as per a schedule fixed.

Prof Pandey said the portal will also have one section for sharing funds for LU in which students can financially support the university. --IANS