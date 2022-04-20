Alumni meet by Department of Zoology, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): In the unprecedented situation due to COVID-19, first ever online alumni meet was organized by the Department of Zoology, Panjab University Chandigarh today on 21st January, 2021 as part of PU Annual Global Alumni Meet being held from January 18 to 23, 2021. The meet was attended by about 150 alumni of the department.

Dr Ravneet Kaur, Co-ordinator, introduced the event and Dr. Harpreet Kaur, Chairperson, Department of Zoology and convenor of the meet welcomed the distinguished guests and alumni in this online event. Prof Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University in his address welcomed the alumni and stressed on the importance of collaborations between different alumni, who are serving in different parts of the world. He also suggested that department of zoology should keep in record the contributions and ideas from various alumni, which will help in the growth of the department as well as Panjab University. Memorial tributes were paid to renowned alumni of Zoology Department, Prof Hans Raj Pajni (Entomologist), Prof Mohinder Singh Johal (Fish Biologist) and Prof. Suraj Prakash Sharma (Insect Gerontology, Neurobiology), during the event by Prof Neelima R Kumar.

Prof RC Sobti (Padma Shri Awardee), former Vice Chancellor, Panjab University and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University talked about the journey of Zoology department from past to present. Prof. Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni Relations, Panjab University also welcomed the alumni and praised the efforts of alumni in the development and growth of society.

Six eminent alumni of the department Mr. Shambu Dutt Sharma (Retd. IAS), Prof. Avinash Kumar Chawla (Former Vice Chancellor Kurukshetra University and working president of SCC Haryana), Prof Veena Tandon (Padma Shri Awardee and Parasitologist), Prof. Madan Lal Sareen (Histopathologist), Prof. Sudarshan Chaudhary (Cytogeneticist) and Prof. Ajit Sodhi (Biotechnologist) were conferred Distinguished Alumnus Award by the Panjab University Alumni Association and department of Zoology. The citations were read by Prof Anupama Sharma, Dean, PUAA; Prof. Sukhbir Kaur, Dean Student welfare (women), PU and Dr Harpreet Kaur, Chairperson, Department of Zoology. Award ceremony was followed by interaction among the participants of the meet.

Prof VK Walia and Dr Archana Chauhan took the audience on a virtual trip to Panjab University and department of zoology. Renowned alumna of the department Ms. Mamta Bansal, IRS (Income Tax Commissioner, Mumbai) delivered the motivational talk during the event. She encouraged the students to dream high and work hard to achieve them.