Aluminium futures slip on subdued demand

New Delhi: Aluminium prices on Thursday softened by 0.15 per cent to Rs 131.45 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in June contracts eased by 20 paise, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 131.45 per kg in a business turnover of 936 lots.

The metal for delivery in July contracts was trading down by 25 paise, or 0.19 per cent, at Rs 132.90 per kg in 9 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade. PTI