Altercation Leads to Nine Arrests After Discovery of Secret Tunnel at Prominent New York Synagogue

Clash over secret tunnel reveals rift within Chabad-Lubavitcher movement. Arrests made at historic 770 Eastern Parkway after altercation during synagogue expansion dispute.

New York: A longstanding internal disagreement within one of New York's leading Hasidic Jewish groups reached a fever pitch this week, resulting in an altercation between a faction of the Chabad-Lubavitcher movement and law enforcement. The incident was centered around the revelation of a clandestine tunnel connecting the movement's primary synagogue with adjacent properties, sparking a dramatic clash.





Local reports unveiled the existence of this tunnel late last year, but tensions escalated on Monday when efforts to fill the passage with cement were met with opposition from some members of the Hasidic community. Police were called to the scene and discovered individuals breaking through a wall that accessed the tunnel. The confrontation that ensued led to the arrest of nine individuals, according to the Brooklyn district attorney's office.



Motti Seligson, a spokesperson for the Lubavitcher movement, labeled the tunnel creators as "extremist students" and expressed deep distress over the incident, considering it a matter of concern for the global Jewish community.





The altercation unfolded at 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, the movement's central headquarters commonly known as 770.

Details regarding the builders, their methods, or motives for the tunnel remain unclear. However, some individuals conversant with those involved suggested the aim was to fulfill a three-decade-old directive from Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the revered leader known as the rebbe, to expand 770. This expansion desire has been a point of contention within the movement for years.





Since the rebbe's passing in 1994, the Chabad-Lubavitcher group has grappled with internal divisions and disagreements about succession and adherence to the rebbe's teachings. The mainstream leadership is committed to upholding the rebbe's vision, while a smaller faction considers the rebbe to be the Messiah, perpetuating debates about his status and the future of 770.



Reports from within the Hasidic community suggest that a group of messianic students likely constructed the tunnel, viewing it as a means to honor the rebbe and fulfill his aspirations for the expansion of 770.





Witnesses described scenes of chaos and clashes between the Hasidic men and law enforcement, captured in videos circulating on social media. The incident has also unfortunately triggered a surge in antisemitic posts online.





Meanwhile, concerns over the structural integrity of the building arose following the damage caused, prompting inspections by the city Department of Buildings.





The incident reflects an ongoing struggle within the Chabad-Lubavitcher movement, raising questions about its leadership, legacy, and future direction.

