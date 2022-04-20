Alstom Chief Visits Lucknow Metro

Lucknow: Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Alstom, France to India on Friday visited the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC).

Mr Lafarge was welcomed by Mahendra Kumar (Director Operation)and other senior officials of the Corporation.

Mr Lafarge first visited the workshop-cum-inspection bay line at the depot where he saw the Lucknow Metro Rolling Stock (Metro Train) and the world class maintenance facilities available at the workshop.

Director Operation explained him about the uniqueness and the characteristics of the state-of-the-art 'Green' Depot' and the facilities inside the Depot. He then also took a ride in Metro train from Transport Nagar Metro station to Alambagh Metro station. Mr briefed him about the unique design and special features of the Lucknow Metro Train.

Later, Mr Lafarge visited the Depot Control Centre (DCC) and saw the facilities developed by Lucknow Metro for the Software Development Centre (SDC) and the Operations Control Centre (OCC). He also planted a tree sapling inside the Transport Nagar Metro Depot to make his visit memorable.

He was extremely happy to visit LMRC and wished the entire team of Lucknow Metro ever success. He was very appreciative about the success and achievements of Lucknow Metro and felt immensely honoured to visit LMRC which has set such a world record of constructing and commissioning a Metro Project in less than three year.

Alstom company is supplying metro coaches to LMRC.UNI