Along with Paharis, J&K's Paddaris, Kolis, and Gadda Brahmans will receive ST classification

Srinagar (The Hawk): The Paddari tribe, Gadda Brahmans, and Kolis in Jammu and Kashmir have also been recommended for ST designation by the GD Sharma commission, in addition to Paharis. According to sources, the Sharma committee suggested including these tribes as STs alongside Paharis, and the Union minister of tribal affairs has accepted this advice. "The document that calls for the designation of Paharis, Paddari tribals, Kolis, and Gadda Brahmans as STs must first receive approval from the Union cabinet before being presented to Parliament. This may occur during the Parliament's winter session in November and December "add sources.

According to the Sharma commission's recommendations, the country's Reservation Act will need to be amended by Parliament in order to include these communities as STs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Before Article 370 was repealed, Gujjars and Bakarwals had quotas in employment and education, but they had no political reservations. By adding 9 seats to the 90-member J&K for STs, 4 in the Kashmir division and 5 in the Jammu division, the delimitation panel has granted them political reservation. In the UT, the Assembly elections will probably take place in 2019.

The nation currently recognises 744 castes as STs. The delimitation commission report, which reserved 9 seats for STs and 6 seats for SCs in the 90-seat J&K Assembly, is followed by the recommendations made by the GD Sharma commission. The delimitation commission was led by Justice (Retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The number of seats set aside for STs in the J&K Assembly may increase with the inclusion of Pahari tribals, Paddaris, Kolis, and Gadda Brahmans. In terms of employment reservations, SCs receive 8% and STs receive 10%.

Shah added that the local Gujjar and Bakarwal ST rights would not be in any way affected by the Paharis' receiving ST status.

(Inputs from Agencies)