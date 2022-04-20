Along With Hunger- There Is Another Battle to Be Fought Menstrual Hygiene

The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.)

Gurgaon, Haryana, India: Business Wire India

Niine Sanitary Napkins has been working round the clock last 2 months not only to ensure supplies to stores around the country, but also working closely with Government organizations, NGOs and individuals across the country to also ensure safety and menstrual hygiene for women who can either not access sanitary napkins during lockdown, or can no longer afford the necessity affected by COVID -19 lockdown.

The company has helped with subsidized or free distribution of more than 14 lakh pads over the last 40 days, in partnership with Government bodies across India and several voluntary groups. Sanitary napkin supplies have been distributed by Uttar Pradesh and Telangana State Governments, FICCI- Flo, Police departments in Punjab and Haryana, Health departments in Delhi; with several more state-run organizations stepping up to need for supporting menstrual hygiene.

Some established NGO's have also come forward to helping out girls and women by procuring supplies from Niine and helping in distribution of sanitary napkins. Essar Foundation, OXFAM India, and several other NGOs have helped in distribution across Jharkhand, Bihar, Mumbai and affected areas of NCR. While Niine came forward with cost-effective and timely supply of napkins across the country for these organizations, most of these organizations have undertaken direct distribution to each and every girl and woman in need in their respective areas. Police forces in several states have had their women police officers, going door to door to distribute, and in other cases, volunteers and ASHA workers have organized distribution directly to women.

Niine Sanitary Napkins also ensure safe disposal in sealable biodegradable bags, as these come free with each pad across its variants. This has been an added advantage in times of lockdown when distribution is being done to girls and women in distant places with poor or minimal sanitation facilities. Niine's parent company Shudh Plus Hygiene Products has contributed to distribution of napkins directly at its own costs, and a significant amount has also been purchased by government and NGOs at highly subsidized rate for this essential cause from the company.

—PTI