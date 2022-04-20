Along With Dalits, Backwards Should Be Given Post In Ram Temple Trust: Kalyan Singh

Lucknow: Welcoming the decision of the Centre to set up a trust for construction of Ram Temple, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and mascot of the Ram temple movement Kalyan Singh on Wednesday said that along with Dalits, backwards should also be given a post in the trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in Lok Sabha the formation of a trust as directed by the Supreme Court.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that trust would have 15 trustees and one of them will be from the Dalit community. "A backward should also be given a post in the Trust," Kalyan Singh told reporters here. Congratulating Mr Modi and Mr Shah for the decision, "It was my dream to see a Ram temple in Ayodhya. With this development, my dream will come true," the 88-year-old senior BJP leader said.

Both, Ram temple Trust and giving five acres land for the Mosque is appreciable, he said.

Mr Singh was the chief minister of UP when the Babri mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992. He was also on the accused in violence.

"We have scarified a lot for the Ram temple and now after several decades, our dreams are coming true," the BJP leader said, who was sent to jail for a day and paid a fine of Rs 2,000. CBI has also charged me in the conspiracy in the demolition of the mosque and if proved guilty, I will have to go to jail," he said.

When asked if he wants a place in the trust, the former UP CM said," I am satisfied and don't need any new posts now." UNI