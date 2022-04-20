Alok Singh To Be First Police Commissioner Of Noida

Noida: Police officer Alok Singh who was serving at the Additional Director General (ADG) rank will take over as the first Commissioner of Police, Noida.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved the Police Commissionerate system for Noida and Lucknow. Additional Director General of Prayagraj zone, Sujit Pandey, was appointed the first Police Commissioner of Lucknow.

Singh, who was Inspector General of Meerut range maintained law and order after the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case last year and during protests against the Citizenship Act.

The 1995 batch IPS officer busted Naxalite network in Sonbhadra district and also received a President Gallantry Medal for this work. He also contributed to ministries in various important policies and planning in the Indian government especially on Lokpal Bill and international boundaries issues.

During his tenure, Singh has commanded 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh including Baghpat, Basti, Sonbhadra, Raebareily, Sitapur, Unnao, Kanpur and Meerut.

He was imparted training at the Centre of Excellence of Vicenza (Italy) for intervention in disturbed societies. He has also completed a mid-term course from King's College, University of Cambridge.

—ANI