Almost touching Pre-Covid numbers: Puri

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that the country's air passenger traffic is almost touching pre-Covid numbers.

In a tweet, the minister said: "2,97,102 passengers on 2,349 flights on 12 Feb, 2021 is the highest since resumption of domestic flights on 25 May."

"With air travel emerging as a preferred mode of travel due to safety, efficiency & time saving, we are almost touching pre-Covid numbers."

Since the resumption of operations on May 25, domestic air traffic continued to sequentially improve in December 2020.

The domestic passenger traffic rose 15 per cent MoM in December 2020, although was down 43 per cent YoY.

In the domestic operations, passenger load factor stood at 65-78 per cent during December 2020.

At present, airlines can operate up to 80 per cent of their pre-Covid capacity.

--IANS