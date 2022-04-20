Almost 75% complaints from NCR in 2 years: UP RERA

Noida: Almost 75 per cent complaints lodged with the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in two years have been from the NCR districts, including Noida and Ghaziabad, it stated on Friday.

A total of 28,020 complaints have been registered with the RERA, which had started judicial work two exactly years ago.

Of these, 20,740 (74.01 per cent) are from the NCR and 7,280 (25.9 per cent) from non-NCR parts of the state, the authority said in a statement.

"The complaints disposed of included 16,136 from the NCR region and 4,893 from the non-NCR region. The orders passed by RERA include 5,036 orders for the refund of funds and 7,242 for the grant of possession," it stated.

Formed over the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 of Parliament, RERA''s primary job includes ensuring transparency in projects, protecting the interest of consumers and to establish an adjudicating mechanism for speedy dispute redressal besides providing proper information about the builder.

The UP RERA said it has implemented e-courts since February 2020. All complaints filed under e-courts and old complaints are being heard via virtual conferences.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, 2,860 complaints were filed and of these, 2,781 have been given a decision through virtual hearings," according to the statement. —PTI