Allu Arjun shares special birthday wish for 'Cricket Superstar' David Warner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Australia opener David Warner, who is celebrating his birthday today, received a special wish from Telugu star Allu Arjun.



Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun shared a picture of Warner doing his iconic 'Pushpa' pose and wrote, "Many Happy Returns of the day to the cricket superstar @DAVIDWARNER31 WISHING YOU THE BEST OF EVERYTHING YOU WANT AND MORE..."

The cricketer, who is part of Australia's team for the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup.



Warner has often shown his admiration for Arjun's movie 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

One of the videos of Warner went viral from the match against the Netherlands in Delhi, where he responded to the crowd in 'Pushpa' style while he was standing at the boundary line.



Not only this, Warner congratulated Arjun after he was honoured with the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards.



Warner took to Instagram story and re-shared a picture of Allu Arjun and wrote, "Congratulations and well done, Allu Arjun."



He received the National Award for his role in 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1'. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the award. This is Allu Arjun's first National Award.



Allu, who played the titular gangster in Pushpa: The Rise, will now reprise the role in the sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule'. The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Trivikram, the film promises to be a massive entertainer.



David Warner also played a breathtaking knock of 163 against Pakistan last Friday in the ongoing World Cup saw him achieve a couple of individual records. Warner's 163 was his fourth consecutive ton against Pakistan in the 50-over format which is the joint most consecutive ODI hundreds against a team.



Since 2017, Warner's scores against Pakistan have been 130, 179, 107 and 163. He levelled India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli's record of scoring four consecutive tons against West Indies from 2017 to 2018. This knock marked Warner's 7th 150-plus score in the ODI format just one shy of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's tally of 8. Former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Chris Gayle also feature in the list with five 150-plus scores in the ODIs.

