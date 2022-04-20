Allonautilus scrobiculatus: World's 'rarest' sea creature spotted for the first time in 30 years

One of the �rarest creatures in the world� has been spotted for only the third time ever off the coast of Papua New Guinea by a US biologist. Peter Ward, a professor of biology at the University of Washington in the US, first saw Allonautilus scrobiculatus in 1984. The creatures, which are thought to have survived two ice ages and pre-date dinosaurs, have only been seen by two people in the world � making them one of the planet�s most elusive and unknown inhabitants. A species of nautilus, distant cousins of squid and cuttlefish, they have been christened the �living fossils� of the oceans� waters due to the distinctive shells that appear as fossils over a 500 million year period. Mr Ward returned with a team to Papua New Guinea in July of this year to study Nautilus, using �bait on a stick� systems to tempt the creatures into view � between 500 and 1,300 metres below the water�s surface. The creatures need a delicate balance to survive: unable to cope in water too hot, they will also perish should they exceed 2,500m in depth. Biologists believe as a result populations near one island or coral reef will differ dramatically. But the animals are threatened by extinction thanks to illegal fishing and mining operations. �As it stands now, nautilus mining could cause nautiluses to go extinct,� Mr Ward told the University of Washington news. The biologist is keen to continue searching for the creature: �This could be the rarest animal in the world. We need to know if Allonautilus is anywhere else, and we won�t know until we go out there and look.� �ROSE TROUP BUCHANAN / The Independent