Alliances Prove Our Strength: Shah On SP-BSP Coming Together

Dehradun: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday took a potshot at opposition parties forming alliances for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying that the alliance in Uttar Pradesh between SP and BSP proves BJP's strength.

Addressing BJP booth workers at the Trishakti Sammelan, Shah said: "The aunt-nephew in Uttar Pradesh, who never saw eye-to-eye, united and came together on one platform. That itself speaks volumes about our strength, they had to unite because of us".

He further attacked the opposition parties, saying that they might actually benefit from chanting the name of God as many times as they talk about removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP president said that while in most other parties, the candidates for posts like party president and Prime Minister are chosen from a particular family, the BJP gives opportunities for common people to become the Prime Minister. Shah hailed the work done by the Modi government in the last five years, citing the Ayushman Bharat scheme as a landmark in medical relief for the poor.

"70 years since independence and the poor could not afford medical treatment. Modi ji implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme and now, the government will pay the medical expenses up to Rs 5 lakh for the poor," Shah said. He also said that the interim budget presented in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal yesterday left the opposition perplexed.

"Modi ji's government has also exempted everyone with annual income below Rs 5 lakh from paying tax. There cannot be a bigger incentive for the middle class. His government also gave the country's largest Defence budget since Independence. The agro schemes announced will benefit up to 12 crore farmers," Shah said.

He said that the BJP government has also taken massive steps towards removing corruption. "Rajiv Gandhi had said that when he sends a rupee from New Delhi, only 15 paise reaches the villages. Through the means of DBT, we are sending pensions and the financial benefits of various schemes directly to people's accounts," he said. While saying that the "double engine" of BJP governments in the Centre and Uttarakhand has accelerated the state's welfare, Shah said Modi's re-election in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections is imperative for the country's ensured development and security.