Alliance With SP Possible But Dissolving Can't Be Considered: Shivpal

Deoria: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) president Shivpla Singh Yadav here on Sunday said that party can think about alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) but there will not be any consideration on dissolving the party.

Speaking with UNI here, Mr Yadav said, "SP patron is elder brother and several others are family members but PSP will not be dissolved. He said that proposal for alliance can be considered."

He said that there was an attempt to come together before Lok Sabha elections but it was not successful. He said that he had responsibility of his followers and party and party workers were preparing for next assembly elections.

About Ayodhya verdict, Mr Yadav said that decision of the apex court was appreciable and it should be honored by all. UNI