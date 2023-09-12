Alliance with JD (S) inevitable for fight against 'cursed' Cong govt in K'taka: Ex-CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that the alliance with JD (S) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is ‘inevitable’ to put a brake on the mismanagement of Congress government in the state.

Speaking to the media, Bommai added that the people of Karnataka want the two opposition parties — BJP and JD(S) — to fight upcoming Lok Sabha elections together.

“The discussion is needed for its (alliance) pros’ and cons in future. A decision will be taken in this regard by the top leaders of both the parties.”

Speaking about Congress’ taunt that both BJP and JD(S) are in a helpless state, Bommai said, “Currently, INDIA opposition alliance is united. Those who hated each other such as the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CPI, CPI (M), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, all have come together. Are they helpless? Many changes have taken place in the history of politics.”

Reacting to a query on a Congress MLC stating about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meeting top BJP leader L.K. Advani, Bommai said, “CM Siddaramaiah had given answer in this regard.”

“He (Siddaramaiah) had claimed that if one meets leaders from other parties, the ideologies won’t shift. What does it mean?” Bommai asked the media.

The former Chief Minister added that it has to be seen how far the state government will take a stand in connection with release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had submitted an affidavit that the state won’t release water to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

—IANS