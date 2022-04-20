Alliance Will Provide New PM: Akhilesh

Ghaziabad: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav here claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be unable to win single seat in Uttar Pradesh and alliance will provide new Prime Minister to the country.

Addressing the election gathering here at Ramleela ground on Monday Mr Yadav said with the overwhelmed support of public to SP-BSP-RLD alliance it is clear that BJP will not be able to win a single seat in the state. He said the public has realised that to save democracy and the country it is necessary to vote out BJP from power.

SP president claimed that new PM will pave way for new India. He alleged that situation of education, health services and employment has deteriorated during BJP regime. Traders were troubled, small industries collapsed and huge number of people became unemployed due to wrong policies of the Central government while big businessmen flourished during these days. He said BJP has deceived every section of the society including farmers, youngsters and traders and now public is ready to give a befitting reply to them. He claimed that most of development work of Yogi Adityanath government were initiated in SP government regime. UP got several highways, metro and flyover in SP regime while BJP was trying to take its credit, he pointed out. Slamming BJP for its manifesto, former UP chief minister said BJP has failed to fulfill promises of past two manifestoes and now who will believe on third one ? He alleged that BJP was expert in diverting attention of public from basic issues. UNI