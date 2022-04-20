Alliance Air to bring remote Bastar area into India's aviation map

New Delhi: Air India's regional subsidiary Alliance Air is all set to bring the remote Bastar area of Chhattisgarh on India's aviation map by connecting Jagdalpur to Raipur and Hyderabad.

Accordingly, the airline will commence flights from August 5, 2020, with all-inclusive one-way fares for Jagdalpur-Raipur starting at Rs 1,300 and for Jagdalpur-Hyderabad starting at Rs 1,649.

The airline will be deploying its 70 seaters ATR 72 aircraft on the route.

"This route has been awarded to Alliance Air to bolster regional connectivity under the 'Regional Connectivity Scheme'," the airline.

