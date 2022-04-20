Allhabad HC to the rescue of elderly couple harassed by daughters

Lucknow: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the District Magistrate of the Uttar Pradesh capital city to provide protection to an elderly couple who are allegedly being harassed by their daughters for property.

The court also sought the state government's reply on the measures taken for the establishment of the tribunal and appellate tribunal under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, and the rules framed under it for welfare and protection of senior citizens in Uttar Pradesh.

The bench comprising Justice Pankaj Mittal and Justice Saurabh Lavania directed Lucknow district magistrate to submit the action taken report within six weeks.

The petitioners, Krishna Pal Singh, 70, a retired scientist, and his wife, had alleged that their two daughters and their husbands were threatening to grab their house in Aliganj locality. The children had even locked some rooms in the house and allowed an outsider to stay in the house.

The couple alleged that many strangers were visiting the house and this posed threat to their lives.

"We informed the Aliganj police and even the district magistrate but no action was taken," the couple said in the petition.

They urged the court that peaceful possession of the house should be ensured and appropriate action be taken in the matter.

It may be recalled that the Allahabad High Court, in its October 2017 order, had granted three months' time to the state government to issue notification for establishment of tribunal and appellate tribunal, designate maintenance officer, establish old age homes, constitute district committee of senior citizens and take appropriate measures to give wide publicity in media and to sensitize the public and police officers and employees of the state.

