Alleged Use Of HIV-Contaminated Surgery Equipment In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A doctor in Odisha has been accused of performing dental surgery on 12 patients without necessary sterilisation immediately after operating on an HIV-infected patient at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla.

Assistant Professor Prashant Kumar Swain is accused of operating on 12 patients immediately after he had operated on an HIV patient on October 28 without taking the necessary precautions.

The dental surgery department of the hospital was shut down for disinfection on Monday after the incident was reported. While a probe has been ordered into the allegations, Swain cried foul, saying it was a conspiracy against him.

He said that, as per general procedure, the ward ticket of any patient should mention if he or she is HIV-infected or not. This was, however, not mentioned in the ticket of the patient nor had he received the ELISA test report, according to Swain. The operation was over by the time he received the patient''s blood test report, he added. VIMSAR Principal Brajamohan Mishra said a probe will be conducted into the allegations. --IANS