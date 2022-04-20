Alleged Descendant Of Babur, Advocates For Ram Temple At Ayodhya

Etawah: Prince Yakub Habibudin Tusi, claiming himself descendant of Mughal emperor Babur, has announced to place a gold brick to launch the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Though claiming himself as the descendant of Babur ,Tusi admitted that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has refused to meet him.

" I was in Gorakhpur for two days recently but could not meet he CM," he admitted before the media at a press conference here on Sunday.

Claiming that there is no dispute between the Hindus and Muslims on the construction of Ram Temple. " It is the politicians who are trying to confuse the people of the country.

" I will personally go to meet President Ramnath Kovind soon to support the early construction of the Ram temple," he said while adding that if required he will place the first gold brick for the temple. "The President has all the power to intervene in any court matters and as the issue is just about the land hence he can help it out," he stated.

However, he claimed that the actually the disputed land belongs to Babur and as he is a descendant then all the rights vests on him.

"The case in the court will linger on and nothing will come out of it. It will be better that President should intervene and if required Parliament should pass a legislation for the Ram Temple," he further suggested. UNI