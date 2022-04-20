Allegations Of Kamlesh's Mother Should Be Probed: Lallu

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu here said investigative agencies should thoroughly probe allegations of mother of Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tewari who was murdered on October 18.

Speaking with media here on Sunday, Mr Lallu said brutal murder of Kamlesh Tewari has exposed law and order situation in state. Mother of the deceased has levied several allegations which should be probed.

He said Congress has mentioned earlier that jungle raj prevails in UP. Loot, murder, rape were common these days and public was living under fear. Atrocities in name of religion has enhanced on large scale while government was making fake claims.

UP Congress president said Yogi Adityanath government has failed in every aspect. Miseries of youths, farmers, traders were beyond control and inflation has ruined life of people living below poverty line.

He said former union minister Salman Khurshid and party spokesperson Anup Patel will present public welfare suggestion report in front of Finance Commission. UNI