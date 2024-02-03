Allegations of Corruption and Lack of Coordination Plague INDIA Bloc, States UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Exposes Alleged Corruption and Discord Within INDIA Bloc, Predicts BJP's Dominance in UP for Lok Sabha Elections

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak criticized the INDIA bloc on Saturday, asserting that the parties within the alliance are entangled in corruption, and there exists a notable absence of mutual understanding among them.



In anticipation of the budget session in the Uttar Pradesh legislature, Pathak pointed out that as the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the true nature of the INDIA bloc has been unveiled. "This alliance (INDIA bloc) is merely a modified version of UPA-1 and 2. It comprises parties entrenched in corruption with no effective coordination among them, misleading the people of the country. As the Lok Sabha elections approach, their true colors are emerging. The people of the country stand by BJP and PM Modi, benefiting from various schemes directly," he stated.



Pathak confidently asserted, "In this election, BJP will secure victory in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh."



In a strong rebuke to the Samajwadi Party's disruptive behavior on the first day of the Budget session, the UP Deputy CM accused the party of transforming into an anarchic entity. "The opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party, displayed regrettable conduct in the House when the governor presented the government's account. Samajwadi Party has devolved into an anarchic party, consistently displaying such behavior despite repeated rejections by the people of the state," Pathak remarked.



Emphasizing the significance of the budget session, Pathak highlighted the government's commitment to uplifting the status of the poor, women, and farmers. Responding to the accusations, SP leader Manoj Panday defended his party's actions, stating, "Samajwadi Party is disciplined. If advocating for farmers and unemployed youth is deemed as wrongful conduct, we will continue to do so."



On the issue of seat-sharing within the INDIA bloc, Panday reassured that discussions are ongoing in a cordial environment. He mentioned that some seats have already been decided, and further decisions on seat allocation will be made in the coming days."









—Input from Agencies.

