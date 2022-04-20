Alld HC Stays Release Of Advt For LT-Grade Teachers' Recruitment

Allahabad: The release of fresh advertisement regarding proposed filling of 9,342 LT-grade (licenciate teacher) vacancies in Government Inter Colleges has been stayed by Allahabad High Court.

While asking the state government to file a reply, the court on Friday instructed it to complete the recruitment process on the basis of the previous selection system. Justice Sunit Kumar posted the matter to February 8.

Candidates who had passed examinations conducted for LT grade teachers, including petitioner Rahul Singh, had filed a petition against the government's decision to change recruitment rules after conclusion of process.The petitioner said that advertisement of LT grade teachers for Government Inter Colleges was released on December 9, 2016. Selection process was completed on the basis of quality points marks described in advertisement. Before releasing the merit list, the government changed the rules and included written examination in the selection process.

The government formally intimated the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission about the change in selection process rules and instructed it to adhere to the amendments. The petitioner, however, pointed out that rules could not be changed once the selection process has commenced. UNI