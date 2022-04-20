Alld HC Stays Amethi Authorities Order To Vacate Training Centre Run By Rajiv Gandhi Trust

Amethi: In a major relief to the Gandhi family running the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court today stayed the proceedings of the administration to vacate the land under the possession of the Trust for running a vocational training centre. The court passed an interim order that will allow the Vocational Training Centre at Jais to continue its activities. A division bench comprising Justice S N Shukla and S K Singh stayed the April 22 order of the Amethi district administration to vacate the land at Jais within a month. The court has fixed the next hearing in mid July with directing the district administration to reply to the matter at that time. Till next hearing, the district administration should not interfere into the issue. The matter of the vocational training centre at Jais run by the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust earned lot of politics in the state after Union Minister Smriti Irani and some others had openly challenged the Congress of grabbing government land for their own use. They had also demanded that the land should be taken back from the Trust. Senior counsel C B Pandey, appearing for the Manuj Kalyan Kendra who had filed the petition against the district administration, said the court had given clear direction to the Amethi authorities not to interfere into the matter and has said to put the case hearing in the second half of July. The counsel argued that for 15 years vocational training was going on at the centre. More than 15 lakh women have been given vocational training and livelihood opportunities. The training provided at the centre has transformed the lives of these women who have become not only financially independent but also feel empowered in their families and communities. The petitioner said the land for the centre was allotted by the government over three decades ago to Manuj Kalyan Kendra, as a not-for-profit organisation, for vocational training purposes. Activities carried out at the centre are in fulfillment of the objects for which land was allotted to Manuj Kalyan Kendra and at their request. Rajiv Gandhi Mahile Vikas Pariyojana (RGMVP) was providing the training for and on behalf of Manuj Kalyan Kendra. MKK remains the allottee of the land of the training centre and RGMVP is merely a programme conducting the training. By repeatedly questioning RGMVP on the land, the UP Government was deliberately trying to politicise the issue by sending notices to, manhandling and threatening women and physically visiting the premises asking threatening questions. It further said such efforts will only end up destroying the livelihood of lakhs of innocent women of Amethi and Uttar Pradesh who have over the years benefited from the training and expertise provided at the centre. The kendra moved a petition in the court after the Tiloi tehsil SDM issued a order on April 22 asking them to vacate the 1.0360 hectares of land in which they are running the vocational training centre within a month time. The petitioner pleaded that as the training centre was helping the women of the area to be self sufficient hence it should remain in that place. UNI