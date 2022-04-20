Alld HC Seeks UP Govt Reply On Lucknow Violence

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Saturday sought the government's reply on the violence and damages to public property that took place in this state capital on last Thursday, within two weeks.

The High Court also directed the Lucknow District Magistrate to assess the damage that took place during the disturbances. The matter will be heard after two weeks. A bench of Justices Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and Jaspreet Singh gave the order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The petition demanded strict action to be taken against those, who indulged in violence. It also stated that compensation for the damaged properties should be done after confiscating the properties of the perpetrators of the violence.

Reacting to the petition, state government's Additional Advocate General VK Shahi said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had himself given direction for strict action in the whole matter and has also said that the compensation for the damages will be taken from those, who were involved in the violence. On this, the High Court directed the state government to file a brief affidavit, stating its points. UNI