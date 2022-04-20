Alld HC Reserves Order On CBI Probe In Role Of Adityanath In Communal Riots In Gorakhpur

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court today reserved its order on a petition, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) probe against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in relation to a communal riot case of 2007 in Gorakhpur. The case registered at Gorakhpur under section 302, 307, 153A, 395, 295 of IPC is presently being probed by CB-CID of UP Police. The case had been stuck in legal issues for years and it was only in 2013 that investigation started. However CB-CID could not file the chargesheet in the case because it didn't get prosecution sanction from the previous Samajwadi Party government against Mr Adityanath. A division bench comprising Justices Ramesh Sinha and K P Singh after concluding the hearing reserved their judgement. Petitioner Mohammad Asad Hayat and Parvez had filed this petition in 2008 itself seeking a CBI probe in the case in which communal riots had erupted allegedly after Mr Adityanath's hate speech. One person was also killed in the violence. Adityanath was subsequently arrested and sent to jail. However, the investigating agency needs sanction to prosecute any person booked under section 153(A) and 295 of IPC. Both section relate to spreading communal hatred. The last affidavit was filed by CB-CID in the High Court was on February 17 this year where it had informed that it had yet not got the permission from UP government. UNI