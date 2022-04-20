Alld HC Issues Notice To Patanjali Ayurved Ltd

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court issued a notice to Patanjali Ayurved Limited on Wednesday seeking reply on a petition alleging wrong allotment of land to the company for setting up a food park in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The bench comprising Justice Tarun Agarwal and Justice Ajay Bhanot passed the order, while hearing a petition filed by Ausaf of Gautam Budh Nagar.

In the petition questions were raised against allotment of land to Patanjali Ayurved Limited on lease for 30 years in Gautam Budh Nagar by Uttar Pradesh government. The petitioner has challenged allotment of 4,500 acres of land in favour of Patanjali.

Petitioner has stated that 200 bighas of land was given to him by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Area (YEIDA), on lease for 30 years, for plantation of trees. However, the land had now been wrongly allotted to Patanjali for construction of a food park which was illegal and contradictory according to the deed.

It was alleged in the petition that for establishment of industry/food plaza by Patanjali more than 6000 trees will be cut down which will result in huge damage to the environment.

During the course of hearing, YEIDA informed that some land was allotted to Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Ltd in Gautam Budh Nagar but authority was unable to provide specific details of the allotted land.

The court directed YEIDA to file map and records of land allotted to Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, by next date and issued notice to Patanjali to file reply on the petition by next date of hearing. It has fixed November 14 as next date of hearing.Allahabad