Allahabad varsity VC writes to DM seeking ban on loudspeakers for Azan, says sleep disturbed

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh): Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Sangita Srivastava has written to the district magistrate urging for a ban on the using loudspeakers for 'Azan', citing a high court order in this regard, and stating that it disturbs her sleep and affects her work efficiency.

In her letter, Srivastava wrote that the call for morning prayers from the nearby mosque disturbed her sleep around 5: 30 am every morning, adding that she is not able to sleep after that and subsequently suffer from a headache throughout the day which affects her work.

The Vice-Chancellor urged the district magistrate to restrain the Civil Lines mosque from using the public address system for azan citing High Court orders in this regard.

"An old adage says 'your freedom ends where my nose begins' this holds true here. I am not against any religion, caste or creed. They may perform the Azan without the mike so that others are not disturbed. Even before Eid, they announce Sehri on the mike at 4:00 am. This practice also creates a disturbance to other people. The constitution of India envisages a secular and peaceful co-existence of all communities, which needs to be practised in letter and spirit," Srivastava wrote.

She also referred to the appended Judgement passed by the Allahabad High Court in PIL No. 570 of 2020 (Afzal Ansari and 2 others versus State of UP and 2 others).

She also cited an Allahabad High Court order and said your (District Magistrate) quick action will be appreciated immensely and the affected people will get relief and peace from insomnia caused by the sounds from the loudspeakers. (ANI)