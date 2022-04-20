Allahabad varsity helpline caught in lockdown pressure

Prayagraj (UP): The Allahabad University (AU) has launched a helpline for its students, dealing with mental health issues like anxiety and depression during the lockdown period.

The helpline has been launched on the directives of the University Grants Commission (UGC), which has asked universities across the country to come up with measures to help students deal with the lockdown pressures.

University Registrar N.K. Shukla said, "Following the directives of the UGC, we have set up a helpline for students facing mental health problems."

The AU team running the helpline will comprise dean (students'' welfare) K.P. Singh, Chief Proctor R.K. Upadhyaya, Dr S.K. Agarwal of the university''s health centre and, other senior teachers from departments of psychology and Centre of Behavioural and Cognitive Sciences (CBCS).

"Through the helpline, we will be regularly monitor students who can contact us through phone calls, emails, digital and social media platforms. We will also spread information about COVID-19, help groups of students headed by hostel wardens and senior faculty members so as to provide immediate necessary help," said the Registrar.

The helpline will also facilitate sharing of the video links on the university website that will be aimed at helping the students handle the stress.

"A number of students have not been able to return to their homes due to the lockdown. They are unable to meet their friends and express their feelings. In such a situation, they are bound to experience mental health problems like anxiety and depression. The helpline is designed for these students," said Bhoomika Kar of the CBCS.

