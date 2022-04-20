Allahabad University to set up 'Kamdhenu Chair'

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad University has decided to set up a 'Kamdhenu Chair' that will promote best practices of cow-breeding.

The university administration has also prepared a proposal in this regard and sent the same to the Union Ministry of Education for approval.

Through the new chair, students will be taught about the native breed of cow and also guide the rural population about the skill development and technological advancement in the field of rearing cows and methods to increase productivity from them.

The idea for establishing this chair at the Allahabad University (AU) was mooted by vice-chancellor Prof. Sangita Srivastava, following her participation at the national webinar addressed by national Kamdhenu Commission chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria.

The webinar was about setting up Kamdhenu Peeth in universities in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and American Intercontinental University (AIU).

Prof. Sangita Srivastava said, "This chair will serve as a bridge between urban technological enhancement towards proper care of our 'national treasure' and disseminate the know-how to our rural folks who need the knowledge. The research and knowledge transfer would be a boon for the cow population in rural areas of not only Prayagraj."

She further said this would also benefit neighbouring districts where there is a need to educate the youth about the agricultural, health, social and environmental importance of indigenous breeds of cows.

The government has begun to explore the potential of cows and its several products, including cow urine and cow dung.

The vice chancellor said that for this, research is needed to bring out the science related to indigenous cows and our education system.

The Allahabad University will be the first such institute in the country, which has taken the initiative to establish Kamadhenu Chair.

AU public relation officer (PRO), Jaya Kapoor, said a department would be entrusted with the responsibility of running the activities under this Chair. The AU administration would decide the name of the department in the coming days.

UGC will also be giving a grant of Rs 1.5 crore for the chair.

Through this initiative, efforts will be made to save old cows in rural areas.

The volunteers and students will also provide the fodder and medicines to the cows, which would be on subsidized rate.

Apart from this, the rate of milk will be determined in the interest of farmers.

--IANS