Allahabad University Students Oppose Its Name Change

Prayagraj: Agitated over the proposal of Allahabad University's name change, the students leaders have said that they will strongly protest against it.

According to the student leaders, the University has had a glorious past. The University has given scientists, Prime Minister, Chief Minister, poets and jurists to the country. They have raised questions as to whether its glorious history will change after a name change. Former president of Allahabad University Student Union, Richa Singh on Thursday questioned as to what was the point in changing the name of some place, when its history or usefulness does not change by doing the same.

She said that the University is known by its name in not only the country but also in the world. It is called "Oxford of the East."

Ms Singh added that it was unfortunate that someone who had been associated with Allahabad had brought in the proposal to re-name Allahabad University.

Student leader Sushil Kushwaha said that every effort to change the University's name will be resisted and any tampering with its glorious past will not be tolerated.

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Phulpur Lok Sabha seat Kesari Devi Patel had demanded that the University should be re-named Prayagraj University, some days back in the Parliament. UNI