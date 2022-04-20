Allahabad University gears up to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Prayagraj: The Allahabad University (AU) has decided to observe the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from August 9, on a grand scale.





This is being done on the directives of the University Grants Commission (UGC).





The varsity's central cultural committee has drawn up a detailed plan in this regard and plans to host events, keeping students at the centre of events all through the year.





Allahabad University (AU) PRO Jaya Kapoor said, "As per the plan, various events like self-composed poem recitation to special lectures and webinars besides competitions like poster making, quiz, debate and on-the-spot speechmaking would be organized for the students. These would be held in online and offline modes while strictly adhering to the Covid protocol."





She said that a poster rally and street play are also proposed to be held in the Arts, Commerce, Science and Law faculty campuses of the central university.





The national anthem would also be uploaded on a designated portal, cycle rallies would be held and existing literature would be translated into different languages.





The UGC letter also asks the institutions to upload the details of the events held on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) of UGC.





'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 to commemorate 91 years of Dandi March by Mahatma Gandhi. It is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.





The official journey of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', which commenced on March 12, 2021, has started a 75-week countdown to India's 75th anniversary of Independence and will conclude on August 15, 2022.





