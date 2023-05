Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court will resume working from May 8.

According to a notification issued by Registrar General, A.K. Srivastava, the administrative committee of the high court has decided to open the high court at Prayagraj and also the Lucknow bench from May 8. The courts will function in two shifts - from 10.30 a.m to 12.30.a.m and then 1.30 p.m to 3.30.p.m. - while maintaining the rules of social distancing.

The system will remain in place till further orders are issued. --IANS